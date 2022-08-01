Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Increased to €41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($40.82) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRYMY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prysmian from €33.00 ($33.67) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

PRYMY stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

