Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Up 54.4% in July

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Prudential Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PUK traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $24.66. 2,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. Prudential has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $44.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.34) to GBX 1,687 ($20.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.94) to GBX 1,685 ($20.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.71) to GBX 1,665 ($20.06) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.47) to GBX 1,375 ($16.57) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.67) to GBX 1,475 ($17.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

Insider Transactions at Prudential

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 157.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

