Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %
PFS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,892. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
