Project Inverse (XIV) Market Capitalization Tops $332,618.07

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00613455 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

