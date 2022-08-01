Project Inverse (XIV) Market Capitalization Tops $332,618.07

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00613455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Project Inverse Coin Profile
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Project Inverse Coin Trading
