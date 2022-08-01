ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel ONeill bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,000 ($210,843.37).

ProCook Group Stock Performance

ProCook Group stock opened at GBX 35.01 ($0.42) on Monday. ProCook Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.62. The stock has a market cap of £38.14 million and a PE ratio of 700.12.

ProCook Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ProCook Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

