Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,386,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $95.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

