Principal Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,484 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 8.9 %

NWG opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.04) to GBX 360 ($4.34) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.