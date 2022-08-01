Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 284 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NVDA opened at $181.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.53. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

