Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after buying an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

