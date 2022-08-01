Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,595,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE SNV opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

