Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $145.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

