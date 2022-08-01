Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,897 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 241.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

