Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $275.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.53. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

