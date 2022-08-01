Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 78.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $112.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

