Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,154 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

