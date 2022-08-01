PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $13,599,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PPL by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,951,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 235,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

