PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 135,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

