PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPLGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 135,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.