Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,615,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 19,508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWCDF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. 26,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,908. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

