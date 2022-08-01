Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $316.75 million, a PE ratio of 129.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

