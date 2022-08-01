Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

