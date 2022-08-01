Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

POAHY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 138,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

