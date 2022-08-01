Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 178,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Pop Culture Group Price Performance

Shares of Pop Culture Group stock remained flat at $1.47 during trading on Monday. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

