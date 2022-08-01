Poolz Finance Price Tops $1.28 on Major Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00005542 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $623,181.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00611076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

