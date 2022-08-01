Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up to $357.70

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $357.70, but opened at $369.81. Pool shares last traded at $360.87, with a volume of 976 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.78.

Pool Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.63.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

