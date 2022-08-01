Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.38-$19.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.78.

Pool Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $6.27 on Monday, reaching $363.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,849. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.63. Pool has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

