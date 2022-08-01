Polkastarter (POLS) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Polkastarter (POLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002777 BTC on major exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

