Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 1.1 %

PSNY stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

