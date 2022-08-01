Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 10th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,223 shares during the period. Points.com accounts for 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 9.39% of Points.com worth $32,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCOM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Points.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Points.com in the first quarter worth $13,354,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Points.com in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a PE ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Points.com Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $25.00.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Analysts expect that Points.com Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

