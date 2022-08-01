Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.