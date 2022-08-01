Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.