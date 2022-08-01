Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

AMD opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

