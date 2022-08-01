Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $163.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average is $194.58.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.