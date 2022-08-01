Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $251.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

