Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

NFLX opened at $224.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

