Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $143.42 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.71.

