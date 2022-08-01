Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

STZ stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

