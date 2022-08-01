Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 890 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

