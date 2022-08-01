Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

