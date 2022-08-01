Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $25.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PING. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 51,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $76,424,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $19,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

