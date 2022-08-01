Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.40. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,588. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94.

