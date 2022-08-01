Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

AMD stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.12. 1,383,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,212,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. The company has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

