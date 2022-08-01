Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $41.20. 65,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,069. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

