Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $9.06 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

