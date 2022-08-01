Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $110.34. 19,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

