Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 98 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $177.99. The company had a trading volume of 105,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,774. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

