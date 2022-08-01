PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Purchases 2,155 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 55,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

