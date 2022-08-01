PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JCI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. 60,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,399. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

