PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 981 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1,673.6% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

META traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.48. 363,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,894,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average of $207.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

