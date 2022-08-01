Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-$5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2 %

PM stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,795. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after acquiring an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,600,000 after acquiring an additional 210,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,295,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

