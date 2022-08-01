Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $84,983.52 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $84,983.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,577,398 shares in the company, valued at $32,251,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PVL stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Articles

